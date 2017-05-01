These odd Idaho Falls animal pals aren’t just cute — they’re helping save a species

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:31 Watch Idaho Falls Zoo's dynamic duo Pause 0:50 Watch from above as the historic 844 steam engine snakes through Idaho's landscape 3:59 After 20 years in prison, Chris Tapp is released aided by Idaho Innocence Project 0:35 Rare double eclipse captured in space 5:29 How to identify, cover or remove toxic yew bushes 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy 1:00 A bird's-eye view of the proposed Downtown Boise stadium site 0:24 Nampa man competes on TV game show 'The Price is Right' 1:04 Paddles Up Poke restaurant keeps it raw in Downtown Boise 4:12 Usful Glassworks tells its story Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

In February, the Idaho Falls Zoo welcomed a baby lion. Since then, he's had to be separated from his mother, but the zoo has found a great surrogate in 2-year-old Justice, a Great Pyrenees dog. Idaho Falls Zoo