Idaho

April 20, 2017 11:11 AM

Have you seen these teens? They’re missing from Camas County

The Times-News

FAIRFIELD — The Camas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to find two runaway juveniles possibly headed toward California.

They were last seen leaving Fairfield at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in a 2012 white Chevy Impala with Idaho License plate 1C 251, the sheriff’s office statement said.

Remington Kramer is 16, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

Jacalyn Warren is also 16, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt and blue Capri pants with maroon shoes.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Just moments after officials closed this Idaho highway, it was buried in a mudslide

Just moments after officials closed this Idaho highway, it was buried in a mudslide 1:57

Just moments after officials closed this Idaho highway, it was buried in a mudslide
Idaho Gov. Butch Otter discusses the grocery tax and disaster funding 2:05

Idaho Gov. Butch Otter discusses the grocery tax and disaster funding
A bird's-eye view of the Owyhee Dam unique spillway, which works like a sink drain 1:28

A bird's-eye view of the Owyhee Dam unique spillway, which works like a sink drain

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos