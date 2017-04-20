Have you seen these teens? They’re missing from Camas County

FAIRFIELD — The Camas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to find two runaway juveniles possibly headed toward California.
They were last seen leaving Fairfield at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in a 2012 white Chevy Impala with Idaho License plate 1C 251, the sheriff’s office statement said.
Remington Kramer is 16, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.
Jacalyn Warren is also 16, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt and blue Capri pants with maroon shoes.
