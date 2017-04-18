Orofino teen who vanished after prom is found safe, charged as a runaway

Idaho

Authorities found Kristian Perez, 17, at a home in Orofino shortly after midnight Tuesday, the Orofino Police Department said on its Facebook page later that morning.

Perez was arrested and charged with being a runaway. The owner of the home, 26-year-old Tyson Imel, may be charged for helping Perez, police said.

Perez had vanished Saturday evening after a prom at Orofino High School. His disappearance drew statewide attention after authorities said his broken cellphone, his tuxedo jacket and one shoe were found near a relative’s vehicle.

Orofino police had secured a warrant to examine Perez’s phone records for clues, and Lewiston police followed up on a possible sighting that turned out to be false.

Perez was in good health when found, police said Tuesday. Imel’s connection to Perez wasn’t immediately clear.

