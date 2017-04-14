Idaho

April 14, 2017 9:20 AM

Students in U of I rocket club hurt in rocket fuel explosion on campus

By Kristin Rodine

MOSCOW — Four students were injured, at least one seriously, when an experimental rocket exploded in a parking lot on the University of Idaho campus Thursday night, university officials say.

A U of I vice president said in a news conference early Friday that one person was in critical condition and three were “stable” at a local hospital, the Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports.

In a news release, the university reported that all four students were alert and communicating, and their parents have been notified. The explosion happened about 9:50 p.m. Pacific Time Thursday in a parking lot next to the university’s steam plant on Sixth Street, officials said.

Grant Thurman, a member of the Northwest Organization of Rocket Engineers, a relatively new UI club, told the Daily News that members of the relatively new U of I club were trying to test rocket fuel they created. When one of the co-presidents lit the fuel, an explosion followed, Thurman told the newspaper, adding that the co-president was in good spirits despite bearing the brunt of the explosion.

He said the man who lit the fuel was wearing a face shield, and club members watching wore eye protection, the Daily News reports. The other co-president who stood near the explosion wore eye protection but not a face shield, he said.

Moscow police are investigating the explosion, and the FBI is assisting in accordance with routine procedure.

University officials plan a news conference at 8 a.m. Friday (9 a.m. Mountain Time) to release more information. Check back for more details as they become available.

