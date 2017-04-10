Ada, Canyon counties lead state in population growth

Two of Idaho’s urban counties — Ada and Canyon — accounted for 50 percent of the state’s population growth last year.
Idaho’s population , grew 1.8 percent to 1.68 million, according to the latest population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Of the 30,312 people added to the state’s population between July 1, 2015, and June 30, 2016, Ada and Canyon counties added 10,561 and 4,612, respectively. Ada grew 2.4 percent, Canyon grew 2.2 percent.
In addition to Ada and Canyon, only three Idaho counties grew by more than 1,000 people — Bonneville, Kootenai and Twin Falls.
These five urban counties comprised 77 percent of the state’s growth last year and 65 percent of its overall population.
Nearly half of Idaho’s 44 counties grew by less than 1 percent, reflecting a continued population shift from the state’s rural to urban counties.
Six of those counties posted a population decrease — Clark, Gooding, Idaho, Lemhi and Lincoln.
Clark County, home to just 860 people, posted the largest percentage decrease, 1.4 percent, or 12 people. Idaho County, home to 16,156 people, had the largest numerical decrease, 104 people or 0.6 percent.
Maricopa County, AZ, had the nation’s highest annual population growth, gaining 81,360 people, or about 222 people per day, while the nation’s second-largest population gainer, Harris County, TX, gained 56,587 people, or about 155 people per day on average.
McKenzie County, ND, which was the second-fastest growing county by percentage change in 2015, fell to 2,858th last year, due to its fading oil boom.
According to Census estimates, two of Idaho’s metropolitan areas ranked in country’ top 25 fastest growing: Coeur d’Alene ranked 11th with a 2.6 percent increase, Boise ranked 19th with a 2.3 percent increase.
Nationwide, the five fastest growing metropolitan areas are: The Villages, FL; Myrtle Beach-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC; Bend-Redmond, OR; Greeley, CO; and Cape Coral-Ft. Myers, FL.
