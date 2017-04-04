Guilty pleas in sexual abuse of Twin Falls girl are justice ‘long overdue,’ attorney says

1:10 Video of Burley teens using "human tow strap" goes viral, so they share their view Pause

1:16 Winter runoff brings amazing flows to Shoshone Falls

2:43 Rep. Mat Erpelding reflects on his first year in leadership

0:10 Burley teens used "human push bar" to move truck to gas station

0:21 Water roars through Hells Canyon

0:11 Vehicle hits pedestrian in Boise

2:50 Beat your competition with the help of an online competitive analysis

0:16 Truck crashes into Nampa store

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy