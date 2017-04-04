Boys accused of sexual abuse of Twin Falls 5-year-old plead guilty

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy Pause

1:10 Video of Burley teens using "human tow strap" goes viral, so they share their view

0:10 Burley teens used "human push bar" to move truck to gas station

2:15 Democrats bring guests affected by DACA, immigration ban to joint address

2:08 Maryland's Destiny Slocum reflects on her freshman season

0:21 Water roars through Hells Canyon

5:38 Sophomore cornerback Reid Harrison-Ducros on his strong spring

0:31 New Boise Centre concourse complete

2:27 Destiny Slocum highlights from her freshman season at Maryland