Boys accused of sexual abuse of Twin Falls 5-year-old plead guilty

Three juveniles pleaded guilty to felonies in the case involving a 5-year-old girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted on June 2 in Twin Falls.
All plea agreements in the assault, which occurred at the Fawnbrook Apartments, were approved by the child’s family, according to a news release from the Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Few details of the attack have been available because the juvenile court records are sealed — standard practice in Idaho.
Throughout June, rumors of the incident grew into a tale of Syrian refugees raping the 5-year-old at knifepoint, then sharing video of the attack with a parent, who then celebrated with the boys. That account drew national attention.
Prosecutors and police say a sexual assault did occur, but many of the rumored details — the knife, that it reached the level of rape, sharing the video, even the defendants' ethnicities — were wrong.
Three boys, ages 7, 10 and 14, were detained. The youngest boy is from Iraq, while the older two, brothers, are from Eritrea, an African nation. They were previously described as being from Sudan; their family passed through Sudanese refugee camps, Slate reported last year.
The youngest boy is alleged to have touched the girl. The older boys are accused of using a cellphone to record a video of the incident, which took place in a laundry room at the Fawnbrook Apartments.
The first defendant pleaded guilty to felony exploitation of a child and misdemeanor battery. The second defendant pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting felony lewd conduct and aiding and abetting misdemeanor battery. The third defendant pleaded guilty to the charge of accessory to the commission of a felony.
When the news around the case became public and inaccurate rumors started to spread, the Twin Falls City Council did listen residents’ concerns during a June meeting.
The families of the three boys implicated in a sexual assault were evicted from the Fawnbrook complex.
They suspects have not been sentenced yet. The defendants’ names have not been released because they are juveniles.
