Mormon church plans to build 5 more new temples worldwide, including one in Idaho

2:05 Investor videotapes manager's eviction from Boise's Powerhouse Event Center Pause

3:57 Drone catches kayakers running a treacherous stretch of the Snake River

0:49 Boise State Broncos warm up before first spring scrimmage

2:15 Democrats bring guests affected by DACA, immigration ban to joint address

0:41 Demolition of the SkyVue Grill

2:43 Rep. Mat Erpelding reflects on his first year in leadership

2:32 Was Boise's Emerald House doomed to fail?

1:08 A day after Foothills shooting, trails are open and back in use

2:02 Boisean with schizophrenia finds stability in group home