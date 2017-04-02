In Trump presidency, Idaho Dreamer has one eye on the future, one over his shoulder

2:33 Angel Moroni placed atop new Meridian LDS Temple Pause

1:16 Winter runoff brings amazing flows to Shoshone Falls

2:32 Was Boise's Emerald House doomed to fail?

2:05 Investor videotapes manager's eviction from Boise's Powerhouse Event Center

3:57 Drone catches kayakers running a treacherous stretch of the Snake River

0:49 Boise State Broncos warm up before first spring scrimmage

1:08 A day after Foothills shooting, trails are open and back in use

1:13 This Oroville Dam evacuee brought along a month's worth of food

2:02 Boisean with schizophrenia finds stability in group home