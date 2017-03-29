What’s the wealthiest zip code in Idaho? Experts say it’s this small town

Is it one in Boise, where home prices are rising? What about nearby Eagle, which won the award last year? Or maybe Coeur d’Alene, the North Idaho resort town known for its beauty?
None of those are even close, according to the experts at GoBankingRates, who surveyed median home value information from the real estate website Zillow to determine the priciest zip code in each state.
The wealthiest Idaho zip code is 83455, encompassing the small town of Victor. It’s a five hour drive east of the Treasure Valley — so far east, in fact, that it’s a mere 5 miles or so from the Wyoming border.
The town (population: 1,938) is part of the suburban Jackson Hole area, and the average home costs just under $350,000, according to the Time article.
On a list that includes the wealthiest zip code in each state, that makes Idaho one of the more affordable options. Only Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, West Virginia and Wyoming have less expensive median home values. Where’s the highest-priced zip code of them all? California, of course, where homes in Atherton cost an average $6.1 million.
If the supposedly ritzy neighborhoods weren’t enough of a draw, Victor also boasts easy access to all of Jackson Hole’s outdoor recreation, along with idyllic views of the Teton mountains and local businesses like Grand Teton Brewing (which was part of Alefort’s nail pulls this year) and Winter Winds Farm.
