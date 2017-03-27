Man seriously injured after fall from cliff near Shoshone Falls

A 35-year-old man suffered numerous broken bones Sunday afternoon after he fell from a cliff near Shoshone Falls.
According to the Twin Falls Police Department, Jessie Manning fell about 50 feet at about 3:30 p.m. Information on Manning's hometown was not immediately available.
An air ambulance landed close to the scene and transported Manning to St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center. Information on his condition was not available early Monday.
High flows and dramatic vistas have drawn crowds of people to viewpoints overlooking Shoshone Falls this month.
