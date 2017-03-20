Child drowns Sunday after falling into Elmore County creek

Fast, deep water swept the child away, Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead said in a news release Monday morning.
The accident was reported around 1:45 p.m. at Willow Creek Trailhead off Blacks Creek Road, Hollinshead said, and numerous agencies responded, including the Elmore County sheriff’s office, search and rescue and ambulance service, the Prairie Quick Response Unit, Air St. Luke’s and the U.S. Forest Service.
No other information was immediately available, and the sheriff said the child’s name will not be released to protect the privacy of the family.
