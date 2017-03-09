Twin Falls teacher who reportedly taped students’ mouths shut resigns from charter school

An Xavier Charter School teacher has resigned after being investigated for allegedly taping students’ mouths shut in a second-grade classroom.
School administrator Gary Moon made the announcement Thursday in a statement. He first heard about the allegation after school Feb. 16.
“The administration immediately began an investigation into the allegations,” he wrote in the statement. “The teacher in question has since resigned from the school and the board of directors has accepted that individual’s resignation.”
He didn’t disclose the teacher’s name.
A substitute teacher — who has a bachelor’s degree in education — had been filling in since the allegations surfaced.
A new teacher, who has a current Idaho teaching certificate, will take over the affected class Friday until the end of this school year.
