‘Horrible tragedy’: 2-year-old Idaho girl dies after SUV plunges into pond

A 2-year-old girl has died after the SUV she was a passenger in plunged into a pond near Blackfoot, the Idaho State Journal reports.
The Bingham County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday morning that Brynlie Carver, 2, of Blackfoot, had succumbed to her injuries.
Brynlie was underwater for more than 20 minutes after the SUV plunged into Rose Pond off Archery Range Road north of Blackfoot around 6 p.m. Monday.
The Sheriff's Office said a Bingham County Search and Rescue diver arrived on the scene in 22 minutes and pulled Brynlie from the pond a short time later.
The SUV was being driven by Cheyenne Rane, 21, of Blackfoot, at the time of the incident. In addition to Brynlie, the passengers were Blake Carver, 24, of Blackfoot, and Paitynn Carver, 3, of Blackfoot.
The SUV quickly became submerged in the pond but the vehicle's three other occupants were able to extricate themselves and were not injured during the incident.
The Sheriff's Office said Rane was driving on a gravel bar covered by water when the SUV slipped into the pond.
After being extricated from the pond, Brynlie was rushed via ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where she was pronounced dead.
An emergency helicopter was also dispatched to the scene but did not transport anyone. The medics from the helicopter did help treat Brynlie at the scene before she was transported to the hospital.
The SUV was pulled from the pond and hauled away by a wrecker around 8 p.m. Monday.
The Sheriff's Office described the incident as a "horrible tragedy" and said, "Our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Brynlie."
