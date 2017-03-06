Idaho boy said angels helped him rescue his dad. He’s just been named a hero.

SUGAR CITY — An 8-year-old boy was honored Thursday for saving his father’s life after a car they were working on fell and crushed the man’s body.

J.T. Parker, his 17-year-old brother, Mason, and their father, Stephen Parker, were in the backyard of their home in Sugar City — about five miles northeast of Rexburg — when the accident happened July 30.

“We were pulling the engine out of the car, and after we got it jacked up, I climbed under there to take the axles off,” Stephen recalls. “The one axle came off pretty easily, but the other side wasn’t coming off.”

Stephen went to adjust the axle and move the jack but suddenly, the Toyota Prius fell on him.

Mason had gone inside the house minutes earlier after cutting his hand, and the only person around was J.T.

“I yelled to J.T. on the other side of the car, ‘Jack it up quick! Jack it up quick!'” Stephen tells EastIdahoNews.com. “I couldn’t move at all. I was totally trapped, and then I passed out. It was all in his hands, and I thought, ‘This is it. There’s no way he can jack up this car because it took my 17-year-old son and I both to jack it up the first time.”

J.T., who weighs about 50 pounds, adjusted the jack and immediately started jumping up and down on the handle.

“It was scary, and I didn’t think that I could jack the car up, but I just kept on trying,” J.T. recalls.

For 15 minutes, he continually jumped on the jack handle as the car slowly raised off of his father.

Stephen says he can’t remember any of it.

“All I remember is I felt peace,” Stephen says. “I remember seeing white, like a nice happy day. The clouds were going by, and everything was happy and peaceful.”

After the car was off his dad, J.T. ran to get Mason, who called 911. In the 911 call recording, obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, Mason forcefully tells his father that he needs to keep breathing.

“I know it hurts but you gotta do it,” Mason says. “Breathe! Breathe! Breathe!”

“I can’t,” Stephen responds.