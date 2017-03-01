Idaho bill seeks to block lawmaker emails from public view

47:23 Deputy Roland re-enacts the Yantis shooting scene Pause

27:40 Deputy Wood re-enacts the Yantis shooting scene

0:59 Finding ways to learn about climate change

0:39 Eagle boy, 8, on retrieving stuck basketball at BSU game: 'Dude, let's go get it'

1:21 For Boise State gymnastics, there is nothing more important than team chemistry

0:22 Micron demonstrates how its 3-D Crosspoint chips work

7:01 Leon Rice: "You hate to go out in your last home game like that."

2:56 Boise developer Tommy Ahlquist is candidate for Idaho governor

2:48 Take a ride on an ACHD snow plow