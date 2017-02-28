For 9 years, Idaho man plowed his neighbors’ walks. This year, it landed him in court

POCATELLO — The charges have been dismissed against a Pocatello man who gained national notoriety after being cited by police while plowing an elderly neighbor’s driveway.
Mitch Fisher was given a $206 citation for depositing dangerous material on the street on Jan. 4 while he was plowing snow from his neighbor’s driveway. The charges against Fisher were dismissed during a pre-trial conference on Monday. However, Fisher did pay a $75 fine, according to court records.
Attorney Paul Echo Hawk took up the case pro bono and negotiated to have the charges against Fisher dismissed.
“For what he was trying to do, I didn’t feel like he deserved criminal punishment,” Echo Hawk said.
For Fisher, who has been battling the infraction charges for the past two months, Monday’s ruling has been a relief. When he was cited, he said he was helping plow the driveways and sidewalks of his neighbors, one of whom has guardianship of a child with special needs.
“I’ve been doing this for nine years, and there’s never been an issue until now,” Fisher said.
When news broke of Fisher’s citation, it was quickly picked up by multiple media outlets across the U.S., including Glenn Beck’s news channel, TheBlaze. Fisher said he received messages of support from around the country.
“It helped that so many people were behind me,” he said. “It was heartwarming, and I’d like to thank everybody.”
