Idaho State University gets “all clear” after warning of potentially armed person

Idaho State University has issued an all-clear statement for its Pocatello campus on Monday afternoon after students were warned of a potentially armed individual, according to university tweets and students.
Students received automated phone calls from the campus’ public safety agency warning them of the potentially armed individual, according to an ISU student and tweets from the university.
The individual was reported carrying a gun case on the north side of Frazier Hall on the campus quad around 2 p.m., according to a university tweet. Students in the hall were instructed to be prepared to run, hide or fight.
According to the university’s student newspaper, The Bengal, university officials were still monitoring the situation around 20 minutes later. The university website had a warning banner at the top of the homepage around 2:30 warning of an active shooter, though no reports were made of any shots fired. The university later said the report could not be substantiated. It’s not yet clear where the report originated.
State law allows holders of a certain Idaho concealed carry permit to carry weapons on some parts of Idaho college campuses. Here’s an FAQ about ISU’s policies, dating back to when that campus carry law was first enacted.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for more updates as they become available.
