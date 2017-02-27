Environmental group sues Idaho Transportation Department over waste disposal

An environmental group has filed a federal complaint against Idaho Department of Transportation alleging the state agency is more than a decade behind in complying with federal regulations that prohibit it from disposing motor vehicle waste underground.
Motor vehicle waste disposal wells typically contain engine oil and transmission, power steering and brake fluids. The wells are floor drains or sinks that connect to an underground septic system or dry well.
Idaho Transportation Department has these types of underground wells at some of its maintenance facilities around the state.
Spokesperson Vince Trimboli says ITD’s maintenance facilities include areas where staff washes vehicles and does light maintenance such as oil changes, for instance. Any of the oil that comes directly out of the vehicle is properly disposed and not sent down the drain, he said.
Prior to 1999, this waste could be disposed of underground. Because this underground disposal can contaminate drinking water, federal regulations adopted in 1999 under the Safe Drinking Water Act, prohibit new underground vehicle waste disposal wells and require existing wells to be decommissioned by Jan. 1, 2005.
Decommissioning requires permanently plugging the well and ensuring surrounding soil is not contaminated. After closing the well, the waste can be disposed in holding tanks or via sewer hookups.
In its complaint filed Feb. 22, Idaho Conservation League alleges “approximately 75 of ITD’s 116 motor vehicle waste disposal wells ...have not been properly decommissioned” in violation of the Safe Drinking Water Act
“Now — 12 years past the legal deadline — ITD has failed to close and decommission the majority of its wells,” states the complaint filed in Boise federal court on Feb. 22.
The environmental group is asking the court to declare the transportation department in violation of federal regulations and to order the agency to close and stop using wells within 30 days and properly decommission them within one year.
ITD says it has been working to decommission its wells and most of the wells that have not yet been decommissioned are located in rural areas.
Trimboli said ITD has been working for several years with Idaho Department of Water Resources on a remediation plan for the wells that have not yet been decommissioned. Once the water resources department finishes inspecting all of the transportation department’s maintenance facilities, ITD will submit for approval a plan on how it will decommission those facilities out of compliance, Trimboli said.
