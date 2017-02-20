Four found shot to death in Preston; online fund-raiser reports three were children

Preston police are investigating the shooting deaths of four people found in a Preston home Sunday, and the Idaho State Journal reports three of those people apparently were children.
The newspaper cites a YouCaring.com page that aims to help the chidren’s mother with funeral expenses.
"Tragedy has struck this small town & at the center of it all is a mother who now must bury her 3 children," the page states. The page features a photo of the family but does not mention the ages of the children or who the fourth person found dead was.
By 12:45 p.m. Monday, the page had raised more than $2,500 from 58 donors. The effort aims to cover the children’s funeral expenses, according to the friend who launched the page.
Preston Police Chief Ken Geddes said there is not believed to be a threat to the public, the Associate Press reports. Police have not yet released the names of any of the four people who were found dead about 5 p.m. Sunday in a home on West 200 South.
Investigators have released little about the crime but believe there is no threat or danger to the public, Preston Police Chief Ken Geddes said in a news release Sunday evening.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police forensic team and detectives are assisting in the investigation. Preston, population 5,200, is located near the Utah border in southeast Idaho.
