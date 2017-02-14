Avalanches along Idaho highways choke access to Stanley

Avalanches have blocked two of three roadways into the mountain town, while the third is in “fair” condition thanks to icy patches, according to the Idaho Transportation Department’s 511 information.
Idaho 21 between Stanley and Lowman was closed due to avalanche risk, according to 511 late on Tuesday morning. ITD on Tuesday morning tweeted that crews were working to clear snow from the highway that was as deep as 60 feet in some places. On Monday, ITD said it could take “several more days of clean-up” before the road re-opens.
Crews continue to clear debris and snow from SH-21 between Lowman and Stanley. Snow is as deep as 60' in some locations on the highway. pic.twitter.com/qURUcBMszu— ITD (@IdahoITD) February 14, 2017
Idaho 75 between Stanley and Clayton saw several slides, and ITD tweeted that avalanche activity was continuing on Tuesday morning. One photo showed at least six slides that crossed a section of the mountain road. It’s unclear when the road could reopen, and if the slides were separate or connected at some point.
Further south, Idaho 75 was still open between Stanely and Sun Valley, though the road was listed in “fair” condition. ITD’s 511 information said the road was covered in icy patches, but as of late Tuesday morning was not at risk for avalanches.
Idaho 75 from Stanley to Clayton remains closed with continued avalanche activity. Check https://t.co/lRVWnFEUd2 for updates. pic.twitter.com/lH2C4Xh1HP— ITD (@IdahoITD) February 14, 2017
