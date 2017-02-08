High-elevation rain prompts flood warning for 7 Southwest Idaho counties until Friday

The National Weather Service issued the warning Wednesday morning for Boise, Valley, Camas, Adams and Washington counties, as well as northeastern Elmore County and eastern Gem County.
The warning, in effect until 10:45 a.m. Friday, is prompted by a “very moist weather system” expected to move through the area from Wednesday morning through Thursday night, NWS reports.
A milder flood adisory is in effect for parts of the region, including Ada, Canyon and Owyhee counties and, in eastern Oregon, Malheur and Baker counties.
Snow is expected to turn to rain Wednesday night at elevations as high as 7,000 or 8,000 feet, will rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches, NWS reports.
The combination of rainfall and melting snow is expected to cause flooding of city streets, parking lots, small streams, fields, ditches, and low-lying roads in communities including McCall, Idaho City, Fairfield, Lowman, Cascade, Council, Horseshoe Bend, New Meadows, Cambridge, Ola, Banks and Garden Valley.
A flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring, according to NWS.
Comments