Deer in the headlights? Video shows herd bounding through crosswalk in Ketchum

5:02 Idaho Gov. Butch Otter: Christian refugees should get priority Pause

6:12 Man suspected in 6 murders may have Idaho tie, officials seek tips

2:49 Rafters and kayakers: Here's a sneak peek at the next big Boise River wave

1:25 Watch Aleksa Davis' champion skydive team in action

1:35 The beautiful chaos of Beauty and the Beast

4:29 FEMA: Insurance and the FEMA Individuals and Households Program

0:59 Holding tight to her new homeland

8:27 Marilyn Shuler, Idaho human rights leader, speaks to BSU graduates

2:05 Inside the Stinky Sneaker rivalry between Meridian, Mountain View