Herd of deer bound through the streets of Downtown Ketchum

When Lewiston Police Officer Thomas Woods stopped a car without any plates just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 21, he heard a noise coming from the trunk of the car. Woods struggled with fugitive Jess Harrell as the 20-year-old tried to climb out of the trunk. Harrell was holding what appeared to be a gun in his hand; it was later determined to be a toy gun. Harrell and the driver of the car - Harrell's mother, Angela Barnett-Harrell - were both arrested and booked into the Nez Perce County Jail.