Herd of deer bound through the streets of Downtown Ketchum

A herd of deer made its way across Main Street in Downtown Ketchum, as captured on video by Gabe Dessert at Ketchum Pawn on Jan. 31. The deer are familiar to locals, who say other critters tend to roam the mountain town, too.
Gabe Dessert // Ketchum Pawn

Idaho

Man pops out of car trunk with toy gun, surprises Idaho officer

When Lewiston Police Officer Thomas Woods stopped a car without any plates just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 21, he heard a noise coming from the trunk of the car. Woods struggled with fugitive Jess Harrell as the 20-year-old tried to climb out of the trunk. Harrell was holding what appeared to be a gun in his hand; it was later determined to be a toy gun. Harrell and the driver of the car - Harrell's mother, Angela Barnett-Harrell - were both arrested and booked into the Nez Perce County Jail.

Idaho

Murky future of health care in Idaho, nation

Dick Armstrong, director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, shares his thoughts about what may happen with health care during a Trump administration -- and how Idaho and its health care exchange may be impacted.

Idaho

Weiser officer on teens: 'I would’ve put a bullet in ... each one of their heads'

This police body camera video shows Weiser Officer Cody Samson interacting with a teenager whom he'd later arrest on drug and paraphernalia charges early on Aug. 30. It then cuts to after that teen and 2 others were booked into the Washington County Jail, with Samson talking to another employee about wanting to shoot the teens. The charges were eventually dismissed. This video was provided by attorney Shane Darrington, who represented one of the teens in court and created this edit of the police camera footage he received during discovery in that case. To view more of the videos, go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqXaoznvwBMRiu3KVeaGJsQ

Editor's Choice Videos