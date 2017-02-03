Another snow-challenged elk ends up in Hailey basement via window well

12:50 Safety tips when you encounter bears, wolves, or moose Pause

1:55 World according to Jim Jones

1:14 Idaho QB Matt Linehan apologizes for postgame comments directed at President Staben

10:11 Paul Petrino believes he has the nation's top punter

10:11 Paul Petrino likes his team as the underdog

7:10 A loss to Boise State changed Colorado State's season

12:11 CSU head coach Mike Bobo thinks this years loss to BSU was a turning point

2:01 Kaden Elliss and Idaho's defense don't take chances to force turnovers

1:42 Jayshawn Jordan and Idaho's ability to force turnovers