January 8, 2017 10:46 PM

Boise man charged with murder in apartment complex shooting

BOISE, Idaho

A 30-year-old man is being held on $1 million bail following the fatal shooting of a man at an apartment complex near Boise State University.

Adam Bodenbach was charged with murder in connection with the shooting, which was reported around midnight Friday.

Officers had responded to find Ryan Harrison Banks suffering from a gunshot wound. The 20-year-old victim died at the scene.

Ada County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Harmer says the suspect and the victim had gotten into a physical fight at Bodenbach's apartment. Harmer says Banks then returned to his own apartment and had been headed back to Bodenbach's residence "to make amends" when the suspect shot him in the chest.

Bodenbach reportedly told investigators the victim had swung a knife at him, but no knife was found on Banks.

