January 6, 2017 8:55 AM

Did you win a million? Check these numbers and find out

By Kristin Rodine

The Idaho Lottery's 10th annual $1 million raffle is over, and winning numbers were announced late Thursday.

The $1 million winning number is 0 6 5 2 3 6, and officials also announced two $10,000 prize-winning numbers 0 4 9 7 2 4 and 0 8 7 7 2 7.

“As an Idaho-only game, the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle continues to be one of our most popular and fastest-selling games of the year," Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said. "All players holding ... tickets should sign the back of them and keep them in a safe place until claiming their prize."

All winning tickets of $1,000 or higher in this game must be claimed at Idaho Lottery offices in Boise within 180 days of the drawing. Lower prizes can be claimed at retail outlets.

