Vogue’s hottest travel destinations of 2017: Madagascar, Sri Lanka and Idaho?

Well Idahoans, our secret’s out.
Vogue.com picked Idaho as one of its 10 hottest travel destinations of 2017, and it’s the only spot on the list that doesn’t require a passport.
The fashion, beauty and pop culture magazine singled out the Gem State as an “off the beaten path” mountain destination on a list that also included Georgia (the country, not the state), Oman, Langkawi (Malaysia), Madagascar, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, Jordan, Aarhus (Denmark) and Colombia.
“Idaho is having a moment,” the article says. “The capital, Boise, may not have an Ace Hotel yet, but it’s quietly setting itself up to be one of America’s most desirable second-tier cities with hip lodging like the Modern Hotel + Bar, indie coffee shops, creative hubs, distilleries, and a serious craft beer scene.”
The article also highlights the 190 miles of trails in the Boise Foothills. But Vogue was particularly enamored with the ski resort town of Sun Valley.
“America’s first destination ski resort area offers some of the best slopes in the U.S. and still maintains a laid-back mountain-town feel (think Aspen in the ’60s).”
Limelight Ketchum, a new hotel in Sun Valley that replaced the original Limelite Lodge and Ski and Spur Bar, received praise from Vogue along with the Selkirk Powder Company, based in Sandpoint.
Comments