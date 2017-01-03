Idaho on camera: Here are some of our most-watched videos in 2016

With 2016 officially wrapped up, we’ve compiled a list of our most-watched videos of the year. While this reminder of winter driving dangers topped the list, almost all of the top videos were from right here in the Gem State. Here are some of our favorites:
Stuntman crosses Snake River
In September, stuntman Eddie Braun completed Evel Knievel’s unsuccessful jump across the 1,400-foot-wide Snake River Canyon east of Twin Falls. The jump, almost called off at the last minute, was made in a rocket built by the son of the man who built Knievel’s rocket.
Braun’s launch didn’t draw the crowd that Knievel’s did in 1974 (in fact, he said he hadn’t applied for a permit for a large gathering). But for many, including some members of Knievel’s family, it was closure of sorts.
“What better way to pay homage to the guy who inspired me and led me to become everything that I am professionally?” Braun told the Idaho Statesman ahead of the jump.
Idaho landslide video goes viral
Early in the year, Idaho Transportation Department crews were working on a cleanup of Idaho Highway 14 in northern Idaho when one worker caught the massive landslide on video.
A 40-foot deep pile of debris covered a 500-foot stretch of the roadway, blocking access to Elk City and cutting off power. All told, the landslide caused travel issues for weeks as crews cleared the road and residents of the small town tried to find alternate routes in the wintry weather.
Flash mob fundraising video for Nampa mom with cancer goes viral
The Kofoed family of Nampa thought they were filming a thank you video for those who had donated to a GoFundMe campaign for Amanda Kofoed, a young mother with no health insurance.
Instead, family friends surprised them with even more donations, flash mob-style. The emotional video garnered more than 150,000 views on YouTube and helped raise almost $60,000 for the family.
“The financial support is wonderful and relieves a huge burden, but the community support is so much more for us,” Amanda said in early December.
Scenes from the east flank of the Foothills fire
In June, a fire ignited in the Boise Foothills near the popular hiking and hangout spot Table Rock. Though the fire was quickly put out, it destroyed one family’s home.
Since then, local efforts have concentrated on rebuilding the area and helping local plants and wildlife flourish despite the burn scar.
Authorities determined that the fire was caused by illegal fireworks. A 19-year-old Boise man has been cited, though he denies he’s responsible for the blaze.
Deaf Boise baby hears for the first time
Baby Annabelle was born with “profound hearing loss,” so when she was fitted with hearing aids, her mother wanted to share the experience with Annabelle’s father while he was away.
Sarah Jo Lawless said she didn’t expect the video of the child to garner so much attention. For Lawless and her husband, the best part is watching Annabelle laugh and enjoy all the new experiences her hearing aids have offered her.
At the time of the article in July 2016, Lawless said her daughter was set to be the first baby her age in Idaho to get cochlear implants in about six months.
