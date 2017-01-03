Idaho on camera: Here are some of our most-watched videos in 2016

3:05 The night GlowTato came to life Pause

2:57 Thank you video turns into flash mob supporting mom with cancer

1:20 Watch: Idaho landslide video goes viral

0:32 Scenes from the east flank of the Boise Foothills fire

1:01 Stuntman crosses the Snake River Canyon on rocket like Evel Knievel's

1:20 Watch this deaf Boise baby hear her mother's voice for the first time

6:19 Boise police officer Kevin Holtry shares video on recovery, gratitude and more

3:26 What's JUMP all about in Downtown Boise?

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016