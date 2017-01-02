In Boise, we had GlowTato. Up north, Idahoans met 2017 with Shaq

Idaho’s New Year’s Eve celebrations are notorious for one thing only — the oft-ridiculed Idaho Potato Drop in Downtown Boise. But this year, a North Idaho bar’s festivities have some scratching their heads. That’s because retired NBA player Shaquille O’Neal showed up, and no one seems to be able to figure out why.
Several photos posted on the Facebook page for Mik’s show a smiling Shaq posing with New Year’s revelers and playing drinking games. “Thank you Shaq for blowing all of our minds tonite!!! What a way to kick start 2017!!!” the post said.
Shaq is in CDA for New Years. Fun. #ShaqFu— Ryan Collingwood (@RyanCDAPress) January 1, 2017
Despite photo evidence of the unmistakable 7-footer, some in the comments section didn’t seem convinced that it was really him. Others wondered what drew the “Inside the NBA” analyst to Idaho for the holiday. Still others expressed their regret at staying in or bypassing the bar in favor of other spots.
And while Shaq may be a basketball legend, online commenters weren’t so impressed with his beer pong form.
“All I wanna know is why he’s allowed to lean his elbow over the table,” wrote one commenter, referring to a common rule that a player’s elbow can’t pass the edge of the table. “Is he not over seven foot anymore? That just ain’t fair!”
“Elbows!” wrote another on a Reddit post of the bar’s photo.
.@SHAQ and CDA Press post-press manager Brad Oliver at The Beacon in CDA last night. The Diesel had some North Idaho fun. pic.twitter.com/WbqBgetKv6— Ryan Collingwood (@RyanCDAPress) January 1, 2017
It’s not clear why Shaq chose to ring in the new year in Idaho, though some commenters speculated that he, like some other celebrities, may have bought a home in the popular tourist town.
For his part, Shaq has been mum. His only New Year’s message on social media was a tweet featuring an odd video of himself listening to hip hop with a shimmery tribal tattoo filter over his face.
