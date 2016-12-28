Inmate pleads guilty to beating Twin Falls murder suspect

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) – A Buhl man has pleaded guilty to beating a Twin Falls murder suspect in the Twin Falls County Jail.
The Times-News reports (http://bit.ly/2iEdz5Q ) that 30-year-old James Russell Hunt-Pyeatt on Tuesday guilty to a felony count of aggravated battery for the Sep. 5 beating of 45-year-old Glenn Joseph Tures. Hunt-Pyeatt is the second of two suspects to admit to the beating.
As part of the plea agreement, Hunt-Pyeatt agreed to spend between three and 13 years in prison for the attack.
Authorities say 41-year-old Tures sustained fractures to his face and back in the attack.
Police say that Tures on Aug. 24 entered the Twin Falls Police Department and on his own volition confessed to the strangling death of 20-year-old Anessia Shaye Winterholer of Twin Falls.
