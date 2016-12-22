Southern Idaho man’s death is 1st in state to be associated with flu this season

2:34 CDC: How college and university students can prevent spreading the flu Pause

10:11 Paul Petrino believes he has the nation's top punter

2:05 Former Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney on the state of Idaho law enforcement

2:02 Idaho AG Lawrence Wasden describes the Yantis shooting scene

1:59 Former Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney on Idaho law enforcement policy and training

3:03 Adams County sheriff on no charges from shooting for his deputies

1:16 Mash bash pits University of Idaho against Colorado State University band

2:12 Young women organize human rights march in Boise

1:41 A closer look at the T. rex after dinosaur fossil discovery