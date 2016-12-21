Paul Petrino believes he has the nation's top punter

This police body camera video shows Weiser Officer Cody Samson interacting with a teenager whom he'd later arrest on drug and paraphernalia charges early on Aug. 30. It then cuts to after that teen and 2 others were booked into the Washington County Jail, with Samson talking to another employee about wanting to shoot the teens. The charges were eventually dismissed. This video was provided by attorney Shane Darrington, who represented one of the teens in court and created this edit of the police camera footage he received during discovery in that case. To view more of the videos, go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqXaoznvwBMRiu3KVeaGJsQ