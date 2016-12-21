Paul Petrino likes his team as the underdog

Idaho HC Paul Petrino is used to the Vandals being doubted. That's just how he wants it.
Murky future of health care in Idaho, nation

Dick Armstrong, director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, shares his thoughts about what may happen with health care during a Trump administration -- and how Idaho and its health care exchange may be impacted.

Weiser officer on teens: 'I would’ve put a bullet in ... each one of their heads'

This police body camera video shows Weiser Officer Cody Samson interacting with a teenager whom he'd later arrest on drug and paraphernalia charges early on Aug. 30. It then cuts to after that teen and 2 others were booked into the Washington County Jail, with Samson talking to another employee about wanting to shoot the teens. The charges were eventually dismissed. This video was provided by attorney Shane Darrington, who represented one of the teens in court and created this edit of the police camera footage he received during discovery in that case. To view more of the videos, go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqXaoznvwBMRiu3KVeaGJsQ

Idaho sends a Christmas tree to Washington, D.C.

The Capitol Christmas tree was cut from the Payette National Forest near Little Ski Hill, just west of McCall, on Wednesday. The 80-foot Engelmann spruce will make several stops in Idaho before heading to Washington, D.C., where Boise fifth-grader Isabella Gerard will help Sen. Mike Crapo light it on Dec. 6.

Justice For Jack group still seeks justice

One year ago, two sheriff’s deputies in western Idaho’s rural Adams County shot and killed Council rancher Jack Yantis. Justice for Jack formed to support the family. The citizens group is working to defeat incumbent Sheriff Ryan Zollman in the Nov. 8 election.

