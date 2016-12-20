Victim names, apparent cause of fatal Mountain Home fire released

The bodies of Elisabet Pedroza-Ortiz, 34, and Fidel Ramirez, 33, were discovered in the back bedroom of their trailer off Northwest Lancaster Lane early Monday, officials said.
Investigators determined the fire started in a living room couch, apparently caused by "the careless use or disposal of a smoking material," Mountain Home Fire Department spokeswoman Melanie Broughton said. There was nothing to indicate any electrical or other cause for the fire, Broughton said.
The couple were alone in the home when fire broke out about 2 a.m., engulfing the trailer, she said.
"The woman has three children, but they weren't in the house, thank goodness," Broughton said.
Comments