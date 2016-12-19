2 dead in Mountain Home mobile home fire

Two people died in a fire that tore through a Mountain Home trailer off of Northwest Lancaster Lane around 2 a.m. Monday, police say.
The mobile home was completely engulfed in flames when the Mountain Home Fire Department arrived on scene.
Once the fire was out, crews discovered the bodies of a man and woman in the back bedroom of the home, according to the release.
The pair have not been identified and their cause of death has not been determined. The Idaho state fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the blaze.
“On behalf of the Mountain Home Fire Department we want to express our sincere condolences to the family. We know and understand that this incident will forever change the lives of all involved, to include all emergency personnel who responded,” said Fire Chief Mark Moore in a statement. “We want to reach out in word and support to all the families involved in this tragedy, including our own Fire Department family, in an effort to provide comfort and confidence in those we serve.”
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
Comments