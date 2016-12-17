Pomerelle ski patrollers saved their colleague's life — without setting foot in the snow

Ski patrollers are trained to handle the most dire of situations in a challenging, snowy environment. So when one patroller at Pomerelle Mountain collapsed in cardiac arrest last week, his colleagues rushed to his aid.
Patroller Marvin Heilesen was in the first-aid room at the ski resort on Dec. 10, when he went into cardiac arrest, according to a release from Pomerelle officials.
"It was a grave situation," said patrol director Dane Higdem, according to the release.
But thanks to the snowy weather that often means good news for the south-central Idaho ski area, air ambulances were unable to reach Heilesen. Instead, his fellow volunteer ski patrol members took turns performing CPR on the Rupert man, waiting 40 minutes for a ground ambulance to make its way to them.
A spokeswoman for Pomerelle said the patrol's EMT training, emergency equipment and more was what saved the 51-year-old, who was transferred to a Magic Valley hospital and has since returned home to recuperate.
