Fire destroys Eastern Idaho LDS church: ‘Everyone is just kind of stunned’

47:23 Deputy Roland re-enacts the Yantis shooting scene Pause

27:40 Deputy Wood re-enacts the Yantis shooting scene

2:57 Thank you video turns into flash mob supporting mom with cancer

1:40 Interfaith Sanctuary Community Choir

0:54 Idaho tree beams in front of U.S. Capitol

1:37 Tacoma officer killed responding to domestic violence call

0:34 Idaho food lore: A look back at Falls Brand Meat

5:41 Dash-cam video a sobering reminder of winter driving danger

0:22 Brundage Mountain gears up for ski season