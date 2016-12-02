Mountain Home firefighters battle Pat's Desert Inn Cafe blaze

Firefighters captured this footage of the blaze that engulfed the Mountain Home restaurant early Friday morning, Dec. 2. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
Provided by Mountain Home Fire Department

Idaho

Idaho sends a Christmas tree to Washington, D.C.

The Capitol Christmas tree was cut from the Payette National Forest near Little Ski Hill, just west of McCall, on Wednesday. The 80-foot Engelmann spruce will make several stops in Idaho before heading to Washington, D.C., where Boise fifth-grader Isabella Gerard will help Sen. Mike Crapo light it on Dec. 6.

Idaho

Justice For Jack group still seeks justice

One year ago, two sheriff’s deputies in western Idaho’s rural Adams County shot and killed Council rancher Jack Yantis. Justice for Jack formed to support the family. The citizens group is working to defeat incumbent Sheriff Ryan Zollman in the Nov. 8 election.

Idaho

Deputy's dash camera captures fatal crash near New Plymouth

On Oct. 18, 2011, Payette County Sheriff's Deputy Scott Sloan was driving in his patrol car at 115 mph on U.S. 30 near New Plymouth while responding with lights and sirens to a 911 call. The speed limit was 55 mph on the two-lane rural highway. Barry Johnson was in front of Sloan, traveling about 24 mph. As Sloan tried to pass him, Johnson began to turn left into his driveway. Sloan slammed on the brakes. His patrol car had slowed to 88 mph by the time it struck the driver’s side of the Jeep, killing Johnson. This video of the crash was captured on the deputy's dash camera.

Idaho

Idaho wine judge Mary Cressler

Though Mary Cressler, a wine writer and consultant from Portland, had heard a bit and sipped some Idaho wine, the Idaho Wine Competition Sept. 20 at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse was her first time judging the Gem State juice. She was particularly taken by the depth and balance of the reds. In all, 169 Idaho wines were sipped by a panel of 10 judges.

Idaho

Watch Snake River Canyon rocket jump from inside the cockpit

Hollywood stuntman Eddie Braun crossed the Snake River Canyon near Twin Falls on Sept. 16, 2016, in a steam-powered rocket similar in design to that used by Evel Knievel in 1974. Knievel's jump stalled when his parachute deployed early. Braun sought to succeed in recreating the attempt of his personal hero.

Idaho

Twin Falls mayor paints Snake River Canyon jumps as the Western way

Twin Falls Mayor Shawn Barigar talks about the historic attempt by Evel Knievel to jump the Snake River Canyon, and a daredevil's new plan to jump it Sept. 17, 2016. The legendary Kneivel's failed attempt took place in 1974 just east of the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls. The latest attempt will take place about 10 miles farther east, on the other side of the Hansen Bridge.

Editor's Choice Videos