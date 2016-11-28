Filer High freshman killed in parking-lot UTV accident

The girl who died Friday in a utility-task vehicle has been identified as a Filer High School student, the Twin Falls Times-News reports.
A candlelight vigil was scheduled for Monday evening at the high school for freshman Hallie West Weighall, 14, of Filer.
Weighall was driving a Polaris UTV in the parking lot of Clayton Homes, 21360 U.S. 30, at about 5 p.m. when the vehicle rolled onto its side, police said. She and another girl who was a passenger were thrown from the UTV. Neither were wearing seat belts, helmets or protective gear, police said.
Weighall was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls, where she died.
The passenger, who was not identified by the ISP because of her age, was not taken to a hospital.
The ISP is investigating the crash.
Basketball coach Kody Ketterling set up a GoFundMe account in Weighall's name, which had received nearly $9,000 by 3 p.m. Monday.
A memorial service for Weighall will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in the Filer High School gym.
