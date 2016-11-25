Man pops out of car trunk with toy gun, surprises Idaho officer

When Lewiston Police Officer Thomas Woods stopped a car without any plates just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 21, he heard a noise coming from the trunk of the car. Woods struggled with fugitive Jess Harrell as the 20-year-old tried to climb out of the trunk. Harrell was holding what appeared to be a gun in his hand; it was later determined to be a toy gun. Harrell and the driver of the car - Harrell's mother, Angela Barnett-Harrell - were both arrested and booked into the Nez Perce County Jail.
Justice For Jack group still seeks justice

One year ago, two sheriff’s deputies in western Idaho’s rural Adams County shot and killed Council rancher Jack Yantis. Justice for Jack formed to support the family. The citizens group is working to defeat incumbent Sheriff Ryan Zollman in the Nov. 8 election.

Idaho wine judge Mary Cressler

Though Mary Cressler, a wine writer and consultant from Portland, had heard a bit and sipped some Idaho wine, the Idaho Wine Competition Sept. 20 at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse was her first time judging the Gem State juice. She was particularly taken by the depth and balance of the reds. In all, 169 Idaho wines were sipped by a panel of 10 judges.

Watch Snake River Canyon rocket jump from inside the cockpit

Hollywood stuntman Eddie Braun crossed the Snake River Canyon near Twin Falls on Sept. 16, 2016, in a steam-powered rocket similar in design to that used by Evel Knievel in 1974. Knievel's jump stalled when his parachute deployed early. Braun sought to succeed in recreating the attempt of his personal hero.

Twin Falls mayor paints Snake River Canyon jumps as the Western way

Twin Falls Mayor Shawn Barigar talks about the historic attempt by Evel Knievel to jump the Snake River Canyon, and a daredevil's new plan to jump it Sept. 17, 2016. The legendary Kneivel's failed attempt took place in 1974 just east of the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls. The latest attempt will take place about 10 miles farther east, on the other side of the Hansen Bridge.

