Lori Otter on taxing cookies

On Oct. 18, 2011, Payette County Sheriff's Deputy Scott Sloan was driving in his patrol car at 115 mph on U.S. 30 near New Plymouth while responding with lights and sirens to a 911 call. The speed limit was 55 mph on the two-lane rural highway. Barry Johnson was in front of Sloan, traveling about 24 mph. As Sloan tried to pass him, Johnson began to turn left into his driveway. Sloan slammed on the brakes. His patrol car had slowed to 88 mph by the time it struck the driver’s side of the Jeep, killing Johnson. This video of the crash was captured on the deputy's dash camera.