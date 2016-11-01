Lori Otter on taxing cookies

Idaho first lady Lori Otter explains why she thinks taxing Girl Scout Cookies is backward policy and why her efforts to push a bill have met resistance from lawmakers.
Deputy's dash camera captures fatal crash near New Plymouth

On Oct. 18, 2011, Payette County Sheriff's Deputy Scott Sloan was driving in his patrol car at 115 mph on U.S. 30 near New Plymouth while responding with lights and sirens to a 911 call. The speed limit was 55 mph on the two-lane rural highway. Barry Johnson was in front of Sloan, traveling about 24 mph. As Sloan tried to pass him, Johnson began to turn left into his driveway. Sloan slammed on the brakes. His patrol car had slowed to 88 mph by the time it struck the driver’s side of the Jeep, killing Johnson. This video of the crash was captured on the deputy's dash camera.

Idaho wine judge Mary Cressler

Though Mary Cressler, a wine writer and consultant from Portland, had heard a bit and sipped some Idaho wine, the Idaho Wine Competition Sept. 20 at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse was her first time judging the Gem State juice. She was particularly taken by the depth and balance of the reds. In all, 169 Idaho wines were sipped by a panel of 10 judges.

Watch Snake River Canyon rocket jump from inside the cockpit

Hollywood stuntman Eddie Braun crossed the Snake River Canyon near Twin Falls on Sept. 16, 2016, in a steam-powered rocket similar in design to that used by Evel Knievel in 1974. Knievel's jump stalled when his parachute deployed early. Braun sought to succeed in recreating the attempt of his personal hero.

Twin Falls mayor paints Snake River Canyon jumps as the Western way

Twin Falls Mayor Shawn Barigar talks about the historic attempt by Evel Knievel to jump the Snake River Canyon, and a daredevil's new plan to jump it Sept. 17, 2016. The legendary Kneivel's failed attempt took place in 1974 just east of the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls. The latest attempt will take place about 10 miles farther east, on the other side of the Hansen Bridge.

Sen. Thayn plan to cover Idahoans in tha 'gap'

Sen. Steven Thayn, R-Emmett, a member of the Idaho Legislature's interim committee studying solutions to find coverage for Idahoans in the 'gap,' shares his plan to get more people covered and reduce the costs for medical services. The bipartisan/bicameral committee reconvenes 9 a.m. Thursday, July 11, in room EW 42 in the Statehouse.

Wasden answers: What about the body cameras? And other questions.

How many shots? What about inconsistent testimony? What could have been done better? Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden answers questions from the media after he said there is insufficient evidence to convict the two Adams County sheriff’s deputies involved in the fatal shooting of Yantis on Nov. 1. 2015 on the highway in front of his ranch north of Council.

