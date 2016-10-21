Body pulled from the Snake River near Weiser

The body of an adult man was discovered in the Snake River in Washington County Sunday afternoon, Sheriff Matt Thomas confirmed Friday.
The investigation is ongoing, but so far, Thomas said, the death does not appear to be “suspicious.”
“Right now we're just trying to ID the body,” he said.
A hunter spotted the body about 50 feet from the Idaho shoreline. Crews were able to recover it around 1 p.m. Sunday, Thomas said.
The body was sent to the Ada County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy, after which more information is expected to be released, he said.
