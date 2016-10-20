Financial website ranks Idaho third among worst states for women

The ranking comes from 24/7 Wall St., a financial news and opinion website, which posted a list of the 10 worst states for women Thursday.
According to a news release from the website, Idaho ranks 8th lowest for women's earning (73.5 percent of men's earnings), 19th lowest in the percentage of management jobs held by women (38.8 percent), and 17th highest in the share of legislative seats held by women (27.6 percent). And, the site says, Idaho came in last among all states for the percentage of 3- and 4-year-olds enrolled in state pre-Kindergarten (0 percent).
Only Mississipi and Wyoming, Nos. 1 and 2 and the list, were cited as worse for women than Idaho.
"The typical male in the state working full time earns $43,264, while the typical working female earns only $31,808, the lowest median salary of any state except Mississippi," the news release said of Idaho.
Other states on the worst 10 list, starting at No. 4, are Utah, South Dakota, North Dakota, Indiana, Montana, Alabama and Kansas.
