Juvenile pedestrian injured in Emmett crash

A juvenile driver heading west on East Main Street in Emmett in a 2008 Subaru Imprezza, struck a juvenile pedestrian near Don’s Market Sunday afternoon, according to an Idaho State Police press release.
The pedestrian was attempting to cross the road from East Main Street around 4 p.m. when they were hit by the Subaru driver. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital, but their health status is currently unknown.
The driver was wearing a seat belt, according to ISP.
The names of the two were not disclosed since both involved were underage.
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
