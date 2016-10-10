Idaho

Juvenile pedestrian injured in Emmett crash

By Erin Fenner

A juvenile driver heading west on East Main Street in Emmett in a 2008 Subaru Imprezza, struck a juvenile pedestrian near Don’s Market Sunday afternoon, according to an Idaho State Police press release.

The pedestrian was attempting to cross the road from East Main Street around 4 p.m. when they were hit by the Subaru driver. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital, but their health status is currently unknown.

The driver was wearing a seat belt, according to ISP.

The names of the two were not disclosed since both involved were underage.

