Idaho, federal authorities investigate fire at BLM’s Challis office

The fire at the Bureau of Land Management’s Challis Field Office began shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday and caused serious damage.
BLM officials say the cause at the moment remains unknown. Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are en route to Challis and will investigate along with the Idaho state fire marshal.
Staff at the Challis office manage 792,243 acres of public lands, mostly in Custer County, according to the BLM.
Rocky Barker: 208-377-6484, @RockyBarker
