Mountain Home Black Lives Matter protest draws more than 50 people

More than 50 people, largely Mountain Home High School students, are hosting a sit-in at the school’s parking lot Tuesday as part of the nation’s larger Black Lives Matter movement, according to KBOI Channel 2 reports.
As part of a school fundraiser, students could pay to paint parking spaces. But one parking space reportedly was met with controversy, since it depicted a black woman with the hashtag “Black Lives Matter,” according to the report.
The painting got positive and negative attention in the community and on social media, so when the superintendent of the school, James Gilbert, said it needed painting over (as well as the other parking lot paintings) students began protesting. Gilbert argued all of the parking lot paintings were getting covered and that painting parking spots was prohibited on school grounds, according to KBOI.
50+ adults, kids continue Black Lives Matter sit in at Mountain Home high school parking lot. pic.twitter.com/jGnqFpvSLB— scott logan (@ScottLoganKBOI) September 20, 2016
