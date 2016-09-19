Stuntman Eddie Braun says once over the Snake River Canyon is enough

Hollywood stuntman Eddie Braun continued Monday to celebrate his jump over the Snake River Canyon three days earlier, but told his followers he expects life will now return to normal.
“Well, my 15 minutes (of fame) are just about up and that’s okay with me,” Braun wrote on a napkin at a Starbucks in Manhattan Beach, Calif., southwest of Los Angeles.
He posted a photo of the message on his Facebook page, saying “Back to work, and life as usual,” followed by a smiley face.
A cockpit video posted Sunday by a production company working on a documentary on Braun’s jump had been viewed nearly 225,000 times by late Monday morning. The video shows the rocket ship spinning five times before stabilizing shortly before Braun yanked a cord to deploy the parachute.
Braun had expected to appear Monday on ABC-TV’s “Good Morning America” program, but his appearance was preempted by coverage of the bombings in New York and New Jersey. However, the show did run a short story on his fete on its Saturday program.
On Monday, a suspect, Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28, was taken into custody following a shootout with police in Linden, N.J.
Braun, who could not be reached by telephone on Monday morning, said he understood why his appearance was bumped.
“There are a lot more important things in the world and I get it,” he wrote on Facebook. “GMA taped my stuff so maybe someday we will see it on TV when the REAL important stuff dies down.”
On Friday, Braun piloted a steam-driven rocket ship and easily cleared the Snake River Canyon before landing softly on a farm field. The “Evel Spirit” ship was a replica of the “X2 Skycycle” that Evel Knievel rode during an unsuccessful 1974 attempt to clear the canyon a few miles west of where Braun took off.
“I would never do this again. It just sucked. It hurt. It was hot. It was uncomfortable,” Braun said in remarks taped after his landing.
