April 20, 2017 7:13 AM

Orofino teen, reported missing, dies in crash one day after he was found safe

By Kristin Rodine

krodine@idahostatesman.com

The 17-year-old Orofino boy who was reported missing after his prom, then located and cited as a runaway early Tuesday, died Wednesday afternoon after a car crash near Lenore, the Lewiston Tribune reports.

Kristian Branden Perez was flown by Life Flight helicopter to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, where a nursing supervisor confirmed his death to the Tribune.

The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office reported the crash, saying in a news release that deputies were dispatched to “a possible suicidal subject” on the Sunny Side Bench Road and the driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled it over a small embankment. The driver was extricated from the vehicle.

Perez had vanished Saturday evening after a prom at Orofino High School. His disappearance drew statewide attention after authorities said his broken cellphone, his tuxedo jacket and one shoe were found near a relative’s vehicle.

Orofino police located him shortly after midnight Tuesday at the Orofino home of Tyson K. Imel, 25, and taken into custody as a runaway. Imel was arrested later that day on a misdemeanor charge of providing shelter to a runaway, police said.

