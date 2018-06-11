Oliver North headlines Idaho GOP convention; Jason Kander chosen as Democratic keynote

So, are you an Oliver North kind of person or more of a Jason Kander kind of person?
They are the keynote speakers at Idaho's Republican and Democratic 2018 conventions, respectively.
The Idaho Republican Party event takes place June 28 to June 30 at Idaho State University in Pocatello.
Soon-to-be president of the National Rifle Association and former U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Oliver North is the keynote speaker.
North, 74, served as National Security Council deputy director during the Reagan administration. Since then he as been a political commentator and television show host for Fox News.
He will speak at the Idaho GOP convention dinner at ISU's Holt Arena on June 29.
The Idaho Democratic Party will hold its convention at College of Idaho in Caldwell on June 29 and 30.
Jason Kander, president of Let America Vote and former Missouri Secretary of State, is the keynote speaker.
Kander, 37, a former Army captain who served in Afghanistan, is the first millennial in the country to be elected to statewide office. He served two terms in Missouri's House of Representatives before being elected Secretary of State in 2012.
In February 2017, he started Let America Vote, a political action organization aimed at ending voter suppression.
He will speak at the Les and Mary Peck Banquet at 7 p.m. June 29 at the the College of Idaho.
